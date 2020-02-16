Letter to the editor: Hoping for another miracle like 1980

Editors:

On this 40th anniversary year of the Miracle on Ice. Remember when in Lake Placid the United States had a hardscrabble team that worked to defeat the Russians in 1980? What would that story have been if Herb Brooks had cooperated with Russia to play a game that let Russia win to benefit the global economy instead?

Is there enough fight left in New York for another miracle in 2020? Vote Tedra Cobb for NY-21 to recreate that feel-good moment. Send Russia home in defeat. 

Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs

