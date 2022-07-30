Letter to the editor: Hope the good guys will prevail

All this talk about Trump having gutted our government workers through what's known as Schedule F is giving me agita. Schedule F enables a president to get rid of experienced career bureaucrats — not a dirty word BTW — who believe in our government and keep it functioning, and replace them with inexperienced people whose only qualification is that they voted for him.

Contrary to what this self-serving pig is saying, America has been enormously successful with effective civil servants. His misuse of power for political benefits he wanted at the expense of the American people is right out of the Authoritarian Playbook. Control the press, the courts, and the machinery of government and create a narcissistic sociopath's dream.

America got rid of King George and our prosperity has only risen as a Democratic Republic. Here's what promising a favor once did. In 1881, a man who had expected a government job and didn’t get it took it out on President Garfield by shooting him in the back. This moron expected that Garfield’s successor would reward him with a job.

Americans began to recognize that government that was for sale by the party in charge created men who saw government only as a way to make money. Such a system didn't attract the best and brightest, so in 1883 Congress passed and the president signed the Pendleton Civil Service Act which guaranteed the government skilled workers by requiring applicants to pass entrance exams and protected them from being fired by an incoming president of the opposite party.

Our government employees became highly qualified, and loyal to the country not to a president. If Trump gets back in power we can kiss all that goodbye, but here's to the good guys prevailing. Salud!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau