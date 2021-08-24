Letter to the editor: Hope exists despite all the difficulties

Editor:

Where to begin. How easy it is lose hope in a world facing unprecedented crises: a pandemic, military and political conflagrations, dire economic possibilities for much of the world, and the reality of horrendous climate change looming over us.

Where can we find hope? Well, it is there right in front of us. Amid all the crises we as humanity face right now. My good neighbors found time to stop by just to see how I was doing as I focused on caring for my husband in his final days.

The amazing staff of angels at High Peaks Hospice cared for my dying husband with incredible mercy, no matter what time of day or night I called for help.

Dr. Filion found the time to call and check on us amidst all the other demands he faces during the medical crises of a pandemic.

Leona provided care for my husband with kindness and humor, always reminding me to be hopeful. Hospice volunteer Elaine brought comfort and light with her visits.