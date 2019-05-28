Editor:
I spoke the following last year on Memorial Day at a parade gathering. This year I feel it is appropriate for many that cannot watch the parade or attend cemetery services.
“A Veteran Died Today”
He was getting old and paunchy and his hair was falling fast, and he sat around the legion telling stories of the past. Of a war that he had fought in and the deeds that he had done. In his exploits with his buddies, they were heroes, everyone. And though sometimes to his neighbors his tales became a joke, all his legion buddies listened for they knew whereof he spoke.
But we’ll hear his tales no longer for old Bill has passed away. And the world’s a little poorer, for a veteran died today. No, he won’t be mourned by many, just his children and his wife, for he lived an ordinary and quiet life. He held a job, and raised a family quietly going his own way. And the world won’t note his passing, though a veteran died today.
If we did not do him honor while he was here to hear the praise, then at least let’s give him homage at the ending of his days.
A veteran,
Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls