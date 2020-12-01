Letter to the editor: Honored to serve others in Glens Falls

Editor:

I want to personally and publicly thank Jimmy, Meg, Nicole, and so many whose names I don’t know — who gave their time, energy, and full range of gifts to provide the record-breaking Hometown Thanksgiving last Thursday.

In my brief time of service in Glens Falls, I have experienced several times what I’ve heard again and again from many in this community — Glens Falls is unique, full of strong, spirit-filled, caring people who come together when they understand a need. We are people who bridge differences and cross divides to accomplish what our city and region need.

Along with many others, all following health guidelines, I carried trays with several meal containers from station to station, where other gracious volunteers placed turkey, stuffing, potatoes, all the fixings. Still others sealed the containers, added dessert and a drink, or took the prepared meals outside for pickup or delivery. More worked in the kitchen, outside, and helped with cleanup.

Did anyone else hear one participant say, “Times like this give me hope?” All I can say is, “Amen!” During a pandemic, through challenging political divides, in economic hardship for so many, it is my privilege to serve together with so many others for the greater good, to bring hope.