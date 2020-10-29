Letter to the editor: Honorable Republicans spinning in graves

Editor:
I was raised in a Republican household. My father talked “moderation” when he spoke of his GOP platforms and policies. By that he meant moderation with government regulations as well as with spending.
As a gun owner and collector, as a man dedicated to his family, his church and his employer, he often said out loud, “My word is my bond.” He modeled only truth and honesty and taught his daughters right from wrong.
Our country is in turmoil and hurting on so many fronts.
• 222,513 deaths and rising from the pandemic. 8 million Americans testing positive. Positivity rates spiking in 40 states.
• 8 million Americans have recently fallen below the poverty line since the Cares Act ran out July 31 with no new relief.
• Last week, 898,000 Americans filed new claims for unemployment.
• Worry about the survival of our planet, with 2020 being the hottest year on record.
• Hundreds of years of unresolved racial animus.
We are all one human family on this planet. If we cannot learn to elect politicians who can show they understand this concept, we are doomed. Our children's and grandchildren’s future depends on it.
No doubt my father is spinning in his grave over what has become of his Grand Old Party. In these chaotic times, I am voting for new leadership with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Locally, I am voting for Tedra Cobb, Claudia Braymer, Nikki Moreschi, Kimberly Davis and Amanda Magee. They are smart women who are in touch with hard-working Americans.
We do not need to elect more people who favor wealthy people in power over our workers.
Nancy Howland, Queensbury
