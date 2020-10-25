Letter to the editor: Honor patriotism of devoted voters

Editor:

The news photos show long lines at Georgia polling places, a record-breaking turnout for early voting, some waiting up to 10 hours in order to cast their ballots. I have two simultaneous reactions.

First, I think, “What is the sense of this attempt to make voting difficult?” I don’t understand the utter contempt for our democracy that would result in too few polling places and excessive voter restrictions.

I ask “How is this a better America? Is this America at all?” Then I look again at the people lined up for blocks and I think, “Wow! What determination! How can we show these citizens support?” My answer is “Guitars, not guns.”

Rent a truckload of lightweight folding chairs and distribute them to folks along the line, collecting them at the polling place boundaries. Do what used to be done with the lines of customers waiting for the second seating at RuPaul’s restaurant in New Orleans, namely entertain them with song, music, magic tricks and games to fascinate any kids.

Trump wants people to patrol these lines in body armor and automatic rifles. We say, “Guitars, not guns.” The simple patriotism of these citizen-voters needs to be rewarded and celebrated, not suppressed and despised.

James Reid, Cambridge

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0