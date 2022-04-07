 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: 'Honk!' was great but coverage not

Editor:

I'm not sure if you covered live musical theater at GFHS of the play "Honk!" but if you didn't you've done a great disservice to your readers as well as the students who performed.

Hands down it was one of the best performances I've ever seen, and I've seen quite a few.

The music and choreography was amazing, and what made it even more of a thrill is to know that there are so many veryt talented kids in the school. It was definitely a Broadway worthy performance. ... Proctors was there — why weren't you?

Dolly Adriatico, Glens Falls

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News