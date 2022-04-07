Letter to the editor: 'Honk!' was great but coverage not

Editor:

I'm not sure if you covered live musical theater at GFHS of the play "Honk!" but if you didn't you've done a great disservice to your readers as well as the students who performed.

Hands down it was one of the best performances I've ever seen, and I've seen quite a few.

The music and choreography was amazing, and what made it even more of a thrill is to know that there are so many veryt talented kids in the school. It was definitely a Broadway worthy performance. ... Proctors was there — why weren't you?

Dolly Adriatico, Glens Falls

