Letter to the editor: Honesty would be a better policy

Editor:

Regarding Elise Stefanik: After a frustrating morning of watching the discussions on the House Republicans' vote to ascend you to the number three position of leadership in that Grand Old Party, my mind is in a tizzy. Perhaps you can assist me in explaining your meteoric rise.

My dilemma is your newfound idea of truth. You’re a Harvard graduate. I know it has been a few years since your graduation, but isn’t the Harvard motto, proudly displayed on its website, still Veritas? Latin for “truth.” Or has it been amended to be Veritas Fortasse — truth, eh… maybe?

Your Faustian bargain with the Trumpeters seems to be rather hasty, since you previously were considered a moderate Republican and I don’t recall you running on the platform of “The truth shall set you free until you need to side with the liars to really advance your career.” That said, I want to apologize to real trumpeters everywhere!

It seems your situational ethics are amazingly situational. I was taught that the truth is, just that, the truth. How did you decide to throw any number of Americans under the bus to further your political career?