Letter to the editor: Honesty would be a better policy

Regarding Elise Stefanik: After a frustrating morning of watching the discussions on the House Republicans' vote to ascend you to the number three position of leadership in that Grand Old Party, my mind is in a tizzy. Perhaps you can assist me in explaining your meteoric rise.
My dilemma is your newfound idea of truth. You’re a Harvard graduate. I know it has been a few years since your graduation, but isn’t the Harvard motto, proudly displayed on its website, still Veritas? Latin for “truth.” Or has it been amended to be Veritas Fortasse — truth, eh… maybe?
Your Faustian bargain with the Trumpeters seems to be rather hasty, since you previously were considered a moderate Republican and I don’t recall you running on the platform of “The truth shall set you free until you need to side with the liars to really advance your career.” That said, I want to apologize to real trumpeters everywhere!
It seems your situational ethics are amazingly situational. I was taught that the truth is, just that, the truth. How did you decide to throw any number of Americans under the bus to further your political career?
Diogenes roamed Ancient Greece to find an honest man shining the light from his single lantern. You seem content to shine slime on the Republic of America. Your search for truth has taken the “road well traveled” by the current leaders and past influencers of the Republican party. I guess “it made all the difference” for you!
With age comes a degree of wisdom. Remember, as you and your fellow “patriots” lift your cups of Kool-Aid in celebration of your coup, Sir Walter Scott’s insight. “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” Honesty is always the best policy.
Barbara Chellis, Glens Falls