Honesty on medical protection lacking
Editor:
In the Aug. 17 Sun Community News, a guest column by Elise Stefanik was printed with the headline saying “Health-care access for all of North Country!” Stefanik states she is responsible for a bill that is being considered by Congress with regard to “Surprise Medical Bills.” She flowers up her actions as a congresswoman and doesn’t talk about her loyalty to Trump’s doing away with the Affordable Care Act! In point of fact, Stefanik has championed doing away with the ACA and taking away the “pre-existing medical protection the ACA gives!” Instead of working to keep the “pre-existing medical protection,” she writes about Community Health Centers to help people manage health conditions! The facts speak for themselves and yes, they do help, but what senior doesn’t have pre-existing medical conditions? What about hundreds of thousands of young people who have pre-existing medical conditions?
In 2020, Tedra Cobb, a real North Country candidate, is running to take the seat now held by Stefanik in the 21st Congressional District. Tedra is dedicated to keeping the “pre-existing medical protection the ACA gives!” Tedra is a people person and gives no allegiance to politics! Her record is proven and those in the North Country deserve representation, not only on health care, but on everything our Congress brings forth.
Perhaps Stefanik will be truthful and let the people know she has voted to do away with the ACA and its pre-existing medical condition clause. She shares facts that are distorted, but make no mistake, she is in Trump’s suit pocket and follows the likes of Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr., better known as Moscow Mitch, who has held up legislation gun control and health care. We need people like Tedra Cobb in government, where they will work for all Americans and not just the wealthy!
Gary Guido, Ticonderoga