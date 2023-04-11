The state of New York, its families, children and people living with physical and intellectual disabilities are suffering from the home care workforce crisis. Home care workers are skilled to tube feed, toilet, bathe and manage medications for those who are in need. Although this is true, home care workers are still compensated unfairly by receiving lower wages than workers in nursing homes, childcare, and substance use care. All these positions are equally important, so why are home care workers feeling the wrath of financial struggle, workforce hardship, and the overwhelm of unfair treatment? This dangerous and risky home care crisis needs to come to an end to protect New York State’s most vulnerable populations. We can do this by blocking Hochul’s home care cuts and raising home care wages.