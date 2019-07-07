Editor:
We call it “Independence Day!” Instead, it was a commitment to “depend” on each other rather than the King of England! This newly found “freedom” came with a big “price tag.” A horrible price was paid with the Civil War to keep us together. The “rotten apple” of slavery was not enough to separate us. World War II taught us — as the world became smaller — that we couldn’t afford to “isolate” either.
Perhaps we should now think of July 4th as “Dependence Day.” Only by seeking freedom for everyone can we fulfill the true meaning of the 4th of July! We passed our greatest test with the Civil War — and I believe both sides won! Now you can’t fly anywhere without going through Atlanta.
We still have rotten apples to deal with if we are to survive, and our oceans are no longer big enough to protect us. The biggest threats I see to our freedom are the rotten apples that have no regard for our laws, truth, newspapers, or elected representatives.
You might say we’re in the middle of an “uncivilized war” that can only be fought one vote at a time, right here in the Glens Falls area. When Caesar took over, I believe that didn’t turn out very well!
This time I want to thank Don Lehman and The Post-Star Viewpoints on July 3 for pointing out the importance of having “both” kinds of newspapers to provide for our exchange of ideas. They need our financial support.
Ron Hintz, Argyle