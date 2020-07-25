Letter to the editor: Hold onto your hat and your hope

The following, I read and copied some time ago and boy does it fit our dilemma these days. "As long as there is one upright man, as long as there is one compassionate woman, the contagion may spread and the scene is not desolate. Hope is the thing that is left to us, in a bad time. I shall get up Sunday morning and wind the clock, as a contribution to order and steadfastness. Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope for tomorrow is another day." God Bless all and be safe!