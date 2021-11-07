Letter to the editor: Hold accountable those who harm

Sometimes fossil fuel companies are forced to pay for damages they cause: for oil leaks, destruction of lakes, wetlands, drinking water made toxic. Some lawsuits go further. In San Francisco, one seawall fortifying against flooding would cost the city $5 billion. The city’s attorney argues, “taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to shoulder that burden alone.” Big oil companies knew their products caused global damage and “deceived consumers to promote and profit off those products.” Mary Wood, a climate liability author, wrote: “the fossil fuel industry has yet to pay a dime in liability for the climate danger it has caused to people across the world.” In a 1981, an Exxon memo revealed their knowledge that their emitted carbon monoxide could “produce effects which will indeed be catastrophic (at least for a substantial fraction of the earth’s population).” They consciously spread misinformation creating distrust in climate science, a 1998 memo stating: “Victory will be achieved when ... average citizens understand (recognize) uncertainties in climate science.” The lawsuits “name the industrial culprits of this absolute global catastrophe.”