Editor:
Been going to hockey games in Glens Falls for plus 25 years. Never have I felt uncomfortable about walking to the games after patronizing the various establishments on Glen Street. That changed this past Saturday. I am not saying it was the protest groups, anything I read in the newspaper, and it had nothing to do with politics. My wife and I both felt uncomfortable (not afraid) walking by Centennial Circle. We do not live in Glens Falls but spend a great deal of time in the city for one reason or another. It is wrong that anyone feel uncomfortable/scared to be in Glens Falls due to the actions, real or perceived, of others. We decided to skip our first hockey game of the season and now regret that somewhat. I have no suggestions as to how groups conduct themselves or how the officials respond. I do know that being deterred from walking the streets by the potential actions of others is not what our country stands for. Thank you.
Gary Seitz, Granville