Hochul has proposed a $227 billion budget plan. Look what’s coming your way in taxes and edicts from the liberal and progressive, Democrat run government. The spending is madness and they wonder why people are leaving NYS in droves!
Here are highlights:
- The governor, in an attempt to increase housing stock, plans on running roughshod over local zoning laws to force local governments to accept socialist-style central planning edicts for housing in our local communities.
- $1.7 billion in health care funding for illegal immigrants.
- Hochul proposes annual increases in minimum wage of either 3% or the rate of inflation — whichever is lower. This will negatively impact small businesses and eliminate jobs.
- Hochul proposes a $0.25 fee on any delivery transaction in NYS on both online and in store purchases.
- Tax on digital subscription streaming services to raise money for mass transit. The taxing plan will add 4% state sales tax and a local 4% sales tax for streaming products including TV, audiobooks, podcasts, online gaming and music. Most of the money is ear marked for the MTA (NYC).
- Possibly increasing the bottle return fee from 5 to 10 cents.
- Will the insane bail laws change? The short answer is NO!
- Another plan to tax you is being implemented by a 0.5% surcharge on all New York ratepayer utility bills. Again NYS taxes responsible citizens to cover those that did not pay their utility bills.
There is only one way to stop the tax and spend madness. We must vote out all liberals and progressives from local and state offices. Don’t give local government liberals and progressives a pass on NYS taxes and bait and switch policies. Change begins at the local level! They are wolfs in sheep’s clothing!
Don Ward,
Greenwich