Letter to the editor: Hitting the last out, or is it a homer?

Editor:

Years ago, the Post-Star included the obituaries in the sports section of the newspaper. Many people found it offensive and the obituaries were relocated.

Now, the sports and local news are often in the same section of the paper, and the obituaries often rub against the sports page.

I was never a sports fan, because I was too slow to play ball and didn't make the weight requirement for sumo until I was too old.

Now that I'm in my advanced years, I have thought about writing my obituary and that it would be interesting to include it on the sports page. But! How do I start? Should it say, "Old Stewart just struck out and is headed for the dugout" or "Old Stewart just hit a grand slammer and is rounding third base and heading for home?"

Richard Stewart, North Creek

