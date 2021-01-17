Letter to the editor: History will conclude Stefanik is culpable

Editor:

Elise Stefanik claims to “Back the Blue.” Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died last week, the result of being struck in the head by a fire extinguisher wielded by a rioter.

Congresswoman Stefanik will no doubt rationalize away any responsibility that she and her GOP colleagues bear for the insurrection that occurred on Wednesday at the Capitol. History will not come to the same conclusion.

Congresswoman Stefanik should resign immediately, sparing all of her constituents the embarrassment of being represented in Congress by a traitor to the democracy we cherish.

Thomas Masso, Gansevoort

