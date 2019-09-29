Editor:
We had one president who said tear down your wall, and now we have a so-called president building one in our country. How values have changed since then, and not for the better. You will probably get your repeat of four more years of chaos, by hook or by crook, but not with my vote.
I can’t believe you got the okay to take away funding from the military to build your stupid wall; but then again, you seem to get everything you want. I guess a wall is more important than the country’s safety. Good going, Trump. You remind me of another chaotic time in history with a man who thought he was God, who brought destruction to his country. How history repeats itself, but not for the good.
Will we never learn? I have seen a lot in my life, and this is the bottom of the barrel. No matter what you do, your admirers will still adore you, so keep on. When this planet is no longer fit to live on, humanity can thank you and all those who think like you who are eliminating all the things to keep it safe for us. Then your wall and anything else you can think of will be null and void.
The only being who can save us from evil destruction is watching over us with love and will deal out his justice where it fits. I have lost my faith in a meaningless government.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls