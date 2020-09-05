Letter to the editor: History not dictated by economic labels

In a recent letter, the author claimed the Plymouth Colony a capitalist success, then proceeded to describe something quite the opposite. The letter told of a venture financed by investors with their "capital" in which the workers didn't personally own any of the property, like workers in a corporation. It was failing, so William Bradford decided to split up the land into private parcels where each family could work their own homestead (i.e. wealth re-distribution) allowing the workers to "control the means of production," which is actually the definition of socialism. Then the colony became a success. So a failing capitalist endeavor was salvaged by adopting socialist principles. That sounds about right; that's generally been the story of American history. But why frame this story as the defeat of socialism by capitalism?

I did a little research and found that this hokum has been circulating among right-wingers for decades. As I demonstrated, it's simply not what they say it is. In fact, the story is not as simple as either that letter's conclusion or its contradicting description. The colony was indeed failing until native tribes taught the colonists how to plant maize and fish the bay. There were other factors too. Like everything in history, it was more complicated than dueling economic labels. Sure, it's nice to be able to view society through a simplification filter but once you've let someone else construct one for you, even to justify your own prejudices, you've actually surrendered something very precious: the right to think for yourself, which requires thinking critically and embracing complexity. No army can take that right away from you. You can only lose it when you surrender it willingly, and once you do, all those other rights you may think you hold dear are surrendered in the bargain.