Dear Elise, a beautiful fall Saturday in Hometown USA was ruined by Deplorables. Out of control supporters using the words of our politicians to taunt and intimidate the press. Women threatened by name with simulated gunfire. All this one hundred steps from your congressional office door. The Deplorables have lived up to their name, and their ideas no longer hide in the dark. Our first-rate hometown newspaper is under attack, don’t stay silent. “History has its eyes on you.”
Michael Moynihan, South Glens Falls