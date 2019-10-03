Editor:
I seem to be missing something here in the campaign program for a sales tax increase to 8 percent being pushed by candidates Beaty and Whitehead; and, I might add, seemingly endorsed by you and your merry bunch of women and men on your editorial board. Is there any question that, in the end, all of us in the community will pay the total of property taxes, municipal taxes and school taxes? If the county were to ever get the 1 percent increase, which is very doubtful, why not simply use it in the county tax process? Why muddy the waters by involving the schools?
The answer, I believe, is quite simple. You see, there is another way to help the taxpayers. The other way is to do what no one wishes to do: cut expenses! Look, an increase in any taxes will hurt anyone on a fixed income. And, if all of you “tax increasers” have missed it, we have become a retirement community, which means “fixed income.” So, if you’re looking to get elected, I would advise you to find a way that does not hurt your strongest voting contingent; retired citizens! Want to help us all out? Get busy going through your budgets and cut those expenses where needed — and there are many.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick Caimano, Queensbury
Editor’s Note: The editorial board did not endorse the idea. As we stated in the editorial, we have lots of questions about how this would work. We did praise Mr. Beaty for looking for innovative ways to cut taxes.