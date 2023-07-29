Once again, overzealous trial attorneys have landed a windfall payday using a sympathetic plaintiff and appealing to a jury’s emotions. A Florida jury recently awarded $800K to an eight-year-old who was burned by a McDonald’s chicken nugget. The plaintiffs’ lawyers initially asked for an absurd $15 million, with the jury returning $800,000. This tactic is known as “improper anchoring,” where personal injury trial lawyers ask juries for such an absurd figure that a slightly less insane dollar amount seems rational by comparison.

Personal injury trial lawyers will use every trick in their playbook, including pitching enormous payouts to jurors, to manipulate the civil justice system for financial gain. After all, lawyers almost always take 33% of every lawsuit payout.

No one denies the child’s injuries or suggests she is not entitled to compensation, but when the figures get this high, we need to start asking ourselves if these runaway awards are doing more harm than good. Are these massive payouts rewarding the few at the expense of the many? After all, some of the most frequently sued entities are cities and our hospitals. Payouts like these get passed on to the rest of us in the form of higher taxes, higher medical costs, and yes, higher-priced McNuggets.

We need commonsense reforms to the civil justice system. We need to ban improper anchoring. And we need to build a system which fairly compensates victims and simultaneously reels in attorneys who prey on vulnerable plaintiffs to manipulate juries and pad their own wallets.

Tom Stebbins,

Albany,

Executive Director at the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York