It has been my lifelong dream to see racism, sexism, bullying, homophobia and all provincial xenophobic hatred of inclusivity abolished and have tolerance prevail. And now thanks to the extremely religious (“Christian”) ideology of 6 members of this current SCOTUS, it appears we have achieved a more perfect union without the need for any more positive growth or action and a return to the originalists’ values, i.e. gun toting zealous religious militia terrorizing communities. I am anxiously awaiting SCOTUS’ tortured vision of how and when we will we adopt a state-sponsored religion just like Afghanistan? Thank you Moscow Mitch and Kommandant Kaos Klink.