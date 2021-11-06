Letter to the editor: Here is the true meaning of life

Editor:

I beep as I pass the dozen or so people praying the rosary outside Planned Parenthood. I applaud them for giving their precious time in prayer to save helpless lives. If one potential mother decides against murder, is it not worth it? Listen to my tale of a thwarted infanticide.

Some while ago, a 4-year-old waif was begging in snow, in the dark, on a street corner in Kazakhstan, border of Russia and Mongolia. Some wonderful caring person brought her to a nearby orphanage. A needy US couple contacted an agency in the Midwest that dealt with the orphanage and arranged a visit, possibly to adopt. On arrival, they keyed on this waif and spent weeks bonding. Then they were advised, falsely, the girl had an older half brother who would have to be taken with her. They returned home, 8,000 miles round trip, totally crushed.

Months later, the Midwest agency was advised by the Kazakh orphanage, they dropped the half brother requirement. So, again the couple returned to the child’s utmost delight. But legalities were too time-consuming so they returned home a 2nd time. Imagine the poor child. Finally, a 3rd time, after 24,000 miles of total travel, they brought her home to New Jersey.

The natural mother intended to abort but was too much of an alcoholic to accomplish the gruesome task. Father was never found. The child spoke only Russian but now at age 16 in America, mastered our language, leading her school in intelligence. This is Kamila, one of my 3 adopted grandchildren. God only knows what one might accomplish someday, maybe the cure for cancer? Bless these mothers and God for their beautiful creations.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0