Letter to the editor: Here are some random thoughts

Editor:

Random thoughts on a freezing day.

Is it ironic or moronic that the tattoo-loving population of anti-vaxxers refuses two vaccine shots yet eagerly pays someone to inject chemical-laden ink under their skin? Imagine the thousands of computer chips injected into their bodies via an equal number of jabs from the state-regulated tattoo artists. And body piercings are excellent antennas for government tracking.

Conspiracy theorists know that for a fact. Thank goodness for civil liberties.

The corrupt, greedy NFL is responsible for the Antonio Brown fiasco for not demanding he receive much-needed intensive and ongoing mental health treatment before returning from his multiple suspensions. He may already be suffering from CTE or other severe mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder. His problems are exacerbated by peer pressures exerted by teammates such as convicted cheater and “win-at-all-costs” QB Tom Brady.

Will Brown eventually go the way of all-pro Junior Seau?

Remember, NFL brass for decades denied, then covered up, traumatic brain injuries suffered by players as a way to “protect the shield.”

ABC Network comedy “black-ish” is airing its final season, to be replaced by “white-ish,” featuring the hilarious antics of the Hannity and Carlson families as they haggle over the exact shade of white for their KKK outfits.

Will Spectrum subscribers see a reduction in their cable TV fees now that the NBC Sports Network has been eliminated?

More Spectrum: No one in Moreau's moribund town government has bothered to update its local franchise address with Spectrum. Monthly bills still show the shuttered Hudson Avenue address while town hall on Reynolds Road opened years ago.

The “Unmask our Kids” signs dotting the landscape should be enough to file child abuse charges against the owners. I'm tempted to post signs reading, “Unmask — and Kill — our Kids.”

Is that ironic or moronic?

Dominic Tom, Moreau

