Letter to the editor: Here are priorities we need to focus on

There is pain, suffering: hunger, violence, tornadoes, floods. What helps? Food, water, shelter, medical care. A sustainable livable Earth. Caring, kindness, compassion. The beauty of nature. Fairness, equality, justice in the world.

Inflation hurts, but blame’s often misplaced. The problem with food prices isn’t farmers struggling to survive but corporate suppliers of seeds, tractors, fuel and feed inflating prices; large supermarket chains and commodity buyers underpaying family producers. The problem isn’t workers whose wages, stagnant for decades, finally earn more but still find food too expensive, medical care prohibitive, housing unaffordable. The “solution” isn’t Reagan’s “trickle down” economics or Republicans' “signature tax bill” lowering taxes on the very wealthy, nor privatizing/limiting Social Security and Medicare as some propose. It’s paying people livable wages, valuing their work, not overworking, understaffing, underpaying nurses, teachers, health aides, service workers, postal employees … .

Voters in Massachusetts approved “Question 1” (“fair share amendment”) creating a 4% surcharge on revenue over 1 million, using that revenue specifically to fund public education and public transportation by raising the 6.8% of their state and local taxes to 8.7%, almost equalizing the 8.9% the bottom 99% already pay. Not banning books, restricting curriculum, defunding public schools.

Sen. Whitehouse and Rep. Khanna have proposed a “big oil windfall profits tax” for top American oil producers making record profits, “enriching shareholders while average Americans are hurting at the pumps.” Gained revenues would provide taxpayer rebates.

Child tax credit, affordable housing, free preschool, medical care for all would help. Subsidizing child care and paid family leave would allow people to return to work. Welcoming immigrants to towns economically depressed would invigorate communities: children in schools, workers in factories farms, restaurants. Art, music, diversity, life.

This morning I freed pine trees burdened by heavy snow. What unburdens our lives and frees us all?

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann