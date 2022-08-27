Letter to the editor: 'Her true colors are beginning to show'

I saw the story in the paper this morning, August 16, about Stefanik declaring that the Trump probe is energizing the GOP. Elise is making it crystal clear to everyone that she is proudly supporting Trump's lawlessness! She is slowly but surely turning her "back the blue" policy to "beat the blue"! There has been an increase in attempted assaults, and calls for killing FBI agents, and she is actively promoting the public to be suspicious of them. She is pushing the lie that this was a "surprise raid" when, in fact, the FBI was working with Trump's lawyers months before! She blames the Biden administration for politicizing the raid when they knew nothing about it.

She is going to get people killed with her insane and absolutely reckless condemnation of the FBI! They are also a part of the "blue" that you supposedly support. Her true colors are beginning to show. She isn't supporting laws if they pertain to Trump! In her eyes, he can do nothing wrong, and that is a dangerous perspective to have, especially for someone who works for our government. She is absolutely the last person we need to have in that position! She is increasingly becoming corrupt, and putting Trump first and everyone else last. She has continuously voted against bills that would benefit her constituents here in New York, and our brave veterans. Now she's going after law enforcement and putting their lives at risk! She is slowly becoming a threat to our government, and should be removed.