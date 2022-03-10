Letter to the editor: Her actions belie true intentions

Editor:

Quite a variety of letters in the March 5 paper this morning. A couple were singing the praises of the newest “liar on the block” Elise Stefanik. One letter praised her for getting more Republican women elected. Oh yes, we need more women like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Norbert! Two conspiracy theory nut cases who also support white supremacists! Greene was stated that the wild fires in California were "started by Jewish space lasers." Way to go Elise!

Elise is also becoming second place when it comes to spreading outright lies, Trump is in first place. In January of this year she missed proceedings in the House Chamber "due to the ongoing public health emergency," yet remarkably she had no problem attending a fundraiser for her at Mar-a-Lago!

She has the nerve to put down President Biden and praise and support the worst president this country has seen in decades! Recently, 15 boxes of presidential records were seized from Mar-a-Lago that Trump took there after he left office. Where was Stefanik's condemnation of that?

On Oct. 4, 2019, The Washington Post reported that Trump spoke 16 times privately with Vladimir Putin and ordered that no notes be taken. Where was Stefanik's indignation over that?

As of July 21, 2021, 11 Trump associates were charged with crimes. They played a role in either his presidential campaign or his administration. I wonder if Elise has ever heard of guilt by association. To this day, she stands behind Trump. Really doesn't look good for a resume!

And to top it all off, since the attempted takeover of our government, Elise is still standing behind Trump! She doesn't belong in our government! If she supports Trump, she supports Putin! Her actions belie her true intentions.

June Woodard, Queensbury

