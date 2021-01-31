Letter to the editor: Henke's equivalencies weren't equivalent

Editor:

We feel the need to respond as a body to the recent remarks made by Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke. As members of the community, we were left confused and troubled by his comments.

Since Mr. Henke claimed to be responding to his constituents' request for him to make a statement about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, we feel that he should have responded to those events alone and not muddled the subject with false equivalencies.

Comparing the riot of Jan. 6 with the union-led fair labor protests in Wisconsin and the Black Lives Matter movement diminishes the horror of the acts at the Capitol and denies the social significance of those to which they were compared.

A moral equivalency is evaluating one occurrence in light of a previous one as if the two are equal. These events are not equal. Demanding the right to collective bargaining or equal justice under the law are not the same as participating in a violent insurrection, aimed at overturning a free and fair election, that led to the deaths of five people and the desecration of the seat of our democracy.