Letter to the editor: Henke was wrong in several ways

Editor:

I’m writing in response to Bob Henke’s statements to the Argyle Board of Supervisors, which were predicated upon several fundamental misunderstandings.

First, Mr. Henke asserted that the assault on the Capitol was a result, or at least a symptom, of calls to defund the police. The Capitol Police have not been in any way defunded, and in fact have a budget of more than $500 million, which is more than twice all police spending in the city of Atlanta.

Their failure to prevent the attack on the Capitol was in no way a result of any pressure to defund police departments. Rather, they ignored warnings from the FBI, declined help from the Department of Defense and failed to adequately prepare for the events of Jan. 6 for reasons currently under investigation by the Department of Justice.

Second, and more importantly, the comparison that Mr. Henke drew between the Black Lives Matter movement and the individuals who attacked the U.S. Capitol is as pernicious as it is inaccurate.

To be clear: the former entails peaceful protests calling for Black Americans to receive equal protection under the law. The latter entailed an armed mob illegally and violently attacking a federal building to impede the democratic electoral process.