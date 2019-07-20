Editor:
This is regarding the letter to the editor from Gerhard Endal on July 12.
Mr. Endal's concern over Bob Henke's reference to "a major progressive organization declaring that drinking milk makes you racist" is noteworthy. I agree with Mr. Endal that "people can overreach in their labeling of people who hold different opinions." I see that a lot since moving here. Given Bob Henke's propensity for humorous remarks, I thought that his quote above was a joke. If nothing else, it was inappropriate. But I don't think we need to be wary of Bob Henke. He is a great guy and works hard for the people of Washington County, not to mention his educational, often hilarious, comments in his weekly Post-Star column.
Kudos to you, Mr. Endal, on your thoughtful perspective, and the same to Bob Henke for his years of service to the people of Washington County.
Dianne Sofia, Hampton