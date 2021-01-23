Letter to the editor: Henke is intelligent and good-humored

From your lengthy "boo" on Bob Henke's recent remarks concerning the violent assault on our nation's Capitol, one might believe Bob is a malevolent individual. I don't know what was said on either side as I was not there, but in my exchanges with him he has proven to be the same intelligent, humorous, good-natured retired wildlife officer who writes the Monday column on wildlife and other related topics. Some folks I know only buy the Post-Star on Monday so they can read Bob's column.