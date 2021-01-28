Letter to the editor: Henke is an outstanding public servant

Editor:

I would like to thank Mr. Henke for his recent thoughts on the Capitol riots. I couldn't agree more. Full disclosure — I am also a retired police officer. Perhaps participating in law enforcement for over 30 years gives me a different perspective than someone who has only watched it on TV.

I saw a huge outrage expressed in the press and by politicians at the Capitol riots, I share in that outrage. But like Mr. Henke, I wonder where was that outrage when the Black Lives Matter "protesters" were burning down our cities. The press was a participant in those riots, unjustly demonizing and vilifying our police.

I watched as our cities were looted, Molotov cocktails were thrown onto occupied police vehicles, people were dragged from cars and beaten, because they were white. They took over a section of Seattle along with a police station for weeks. Was this not insurrection? Where was the outrage when some poor guy who spent his life building a small business was forced to watch it looted and burned, or is he somehow less valuable as a human being than a member of Congress?