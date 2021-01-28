Letter to the editor: Henke is an outstanding public servant

Editor:
I would like to thank Mr. Henke for his recent thoughts on the Capitol riots. I couldn't agree more. Full disclosure — I am also a retired police officer. Perhaps participating in law enforcement for over 30 years gives me a different perspective than someone who has only watched it on TV.
I saw a huge outrage expressed in the press and by politicians at the Capitol riots, I share in that outrage. But like Mr. Henke, I wonder where was that outrage when the Black Lives Matter "protesters" were burning down our cities. The press was a participant in those riots, unjustly demonizing and vilifying our police.
I watched as our cities were looted, Molotov cocktails were thrown onto occupied police vehicles, people were dragged from cars and beaten, because they were white. They took over a section of Seattle along with a police station for weeks. Was this not insurrection? Where was the outrage when some poor guy who spent his life building a small business was forced to watch it looted and burned, or is he somehow less valuable as a human being than a member of Congress?
Thankfully, the federal troops and National Guard were brought in to the Capitol, but in the Black Lives Matter riots it was unconscionable to use them against American citizens. I believe they should be used to quell every riot, not just those that are politically unpopular.
Lastly, I note the Post-Star finished the boos and bravos piece by wanting Mr. Henke to "say nothing more." This of course is what the liberal media does. They are staunch advocates of free speech, unless they disagree with that speech and then it must be immediately suppressed.
Thanks again Mr. Henke, the people of Argyle should consider themselves lucky to have you serve.
David Sheehan, Hauppauge