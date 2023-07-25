Please bring back the columns from our neighbors Bob Henke and Forrest Hartley. Their contributions to The Post-Star were like having a chat with a friendly neighbor over the fence. Without them, The Post-Star is feeling more like USA Today than a local newspaper. Perhaps you could save some money for their remuneration by omitting fluff pieces about how to arrange your tchotchkes on your shelving units. We, unlike some others, are not going to cancel our subscription over these changes, because we believe strongly in supporting local journalism, and we understand that some adjustments have to be made in the current journalism climate, but we are really missing some of that hometown feeling we used to have with the Post-Star. Thanks for your consideration.