Editor:
My New Yorkers were here for me again. I was stranded at the grocery store! Car dead. Maxine parked next to me and asked what was my problem. She said she worked at the store and brought me to her manager, Dan I think. (I’m 75 years young!) He let me use the phone to call my friend Mike Moynihan. He came with cables! No go! A young fellow noticed my dilemma! Joe Wood used his cables — stronger — still no start! He said sparks, but no go! Well, my car was being stubborn, couldn’t move it.
Thank God Mike took me and my groceries home. Wow! I called my mechanic, Brody Hayes. My adviser called a tow truck for my sick car!
Just want to thank all the people who assisted me to get my auto in working order. Thank you, Hometown USA.
Gloria LeBlanc, Queensbury