Letter to the editor: Help us stop Biochar plant from happening

An organization called Saratoga Biochar, a sewage sludge-burning plant, wishes to build a plant in the town of Moreau in their Industrial Park.

From my reading of the company, their plans include very negative effects that will cause great harm to humans, birds and animals and all living things. There will be trucks coming back and forth daily through the town of Moreau, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Glens Falls and areas around these cities and towns which may also cause grave damage to the Hudson River.

Strides have been made in cleaning up the Hudson. Do we want further contamination that may cause more harm?

The website "Not Moreau" can be found on Facebook. The company, Saratoga Biochar, plans to truck 720 tons of municipal sewage daily into and through our communities.

The sludge will be combined with woodchips which will be ground on site and then heated to high enough temperatures to create biochar fertilizer.

Please support our town of Moreau, and surrounding towns and cities, to keep the air clean and our communities safe.

Again, please check Facebook for updates and ongoing news to help us stop this grave situation from happening.

Rev. Patti Girard, South Glens Falls