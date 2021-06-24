Letter to the editor: Help town farmers by allowing solar

Editor:

When I first heard that the draft solar law in Moreau was planning to ban solar arrays on prime soil in the agricultural district, I thought it was a good idea.

I, like many of my friends, did not like the thought of solar panels covering the entire ag district, as we have seen in many towns in the state.

After some research, I found that solar is limited by interconnection capacity and there are only a handful of viable projects in our town, several of which are located on prime soil.

When compared to the 3,900 acres in active farm use in the town, these arrays would equate to 3-5% of arable land in the ag district — a very small impact, considering the significant benefits to our farmers and the preservation of farmland for the next generation.

The Town Board should understand the benefits of community solar on farmland in the town; educate themselves on the minimal number of viable projects in town, based upon grid infrastructure limitations; and carefully consider the alternative of having farmers sell off property to developers, which would permanently take the land out of farming.