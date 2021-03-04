Letter to the editor: Help the mayor save Lake George

Editor:

This is for everyone that lives around Lake George. Little by little, time is running out for this beautiful body of water. The mayor of Lake George knows this and he tries to make the lake like it used to be. Robert Blais spends a lot of time trying to do the right thing for Lake George and its people.

I hope more people get in the act and help keep this body of water safe for all to enjoy. One of these days, this lake may have to be used for drinking water for the entire area. That is what Lake George is faced with, along with everyone around it.

I know money is important along with a good lifestyle but what good is it if you live around a dead lake that no one can use?

Remember, you won’t miss the water until the well runs dry. Be smart and do whatever has to be done to keep Lake George alive and well. We should want to help the Mayor Bob Blais do what is long overdue. Enough said.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0