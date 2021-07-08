Letter to the editor: Help the farmers by allowing solar

Editor:

More than two years ago, the town of Moreau started a process to update its solar siting law. I have been following the process closely, because I have agreed to host a 20 MW solar facility on part of my family farm.

After I talked publicly about what this project would mean for the future of my family and our farm, I remain amazed at the level of support from the community. So many neighbors, friends, strangers, elected officials — even the Post-Star — expressed support for sensibly locating renewable solar on agricultural land.

Unfortunately, some are not listening. At a recent Moreau workshop on the solar law, the town supervisor expressed his support for farmers to sell their land to convert farms into expensive single-family homes. Instead of temporary solar, he actively encouraged permanent development.

We farmers take our obligation as stewards of the land very seriously. By temporarily hosting a solar facility on our property, we preserve the underlying agricultural land, allowing for the continuation of farming after the project's conclusion, as well as during operations through multi-use options.