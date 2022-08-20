Letter to the editor: Help save Moreau, email town planners

Town of Moreau residents, as a lifetime resident of Moreau I love living in Moreau. In 1986 I moved my business to Moreau. Business has been a pleasure serving the public. In 2007 I went door to door campaigning for public office. When I asked what problems they had, the normal answer was things couldn’t be better. Lets keep it that way by sending a message to the Moreau Planning Board that we don’t need Saratoga Biochar in Moreau. On the townofmoreau.org website, the e-mail address is listed for the members of the Planning Board. The following facts below are several items that will create serious problems for Moreau in the future. What comes next?
Facts, per State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), required form filed by Saratoga Biochar Solutions LLC:
- 720 tons of biosolids (sewage sludge) delivered to site per day
- 30,079 gallons of water used per day
- 29,456 gallons of liquid waste sent to sewers
- Storm water runoff to stream and river
- 96,232 tons carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions a year
- 12.7 tons of unidentified hazardous air pollutants (HAPS) per year
- Biosolids (sewage sludge) coming from major cities, and other sites, little or no testing of contents
- May produce sound above noise levels by local regulation
- May produce routine odors for more than one hour per day
Please send comments to the Planning Board. Help save Moreau.
Preston Jenkins, Moreau