Letter to the editor: Help save Moreau, email town planners

Town of Moreau residents, as a lifetime resident of Moreau I love living in Moreau. In 1986 I moved my business to Moreau. Business has been a pleasure serving the public. In 2007 I went door to door campaigning for public office. When I asked what problems they had, the normal answer was things couldn’t be better. Lets keep it that way by sending a message to the Moreau Planning Board that we don’t need Saratoga Biochar in Moreau. On the townofmoreau.org website, the e-mail address is listed for the members of the Planning Board. The following facts below are several items that will create serious problems for Moreau in the future. What comes next?