Letter to the editor: Help Salvation Army help many others

Editor:

On Dec. 1, as I was ringing the Red Kettle bells at the Route 9 Walmart for the Salvation Army, I thought back to my last Red Cross deployment in October of 2018, responding to Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The sun was shining and everyone who lived along or near the local waterways was waiting for the disastrous 15-foot-high wall of water that was on its way from North Carolina.

The Salvation Army was there too. At one high school, students were filling 300,000 sandbags, and The Salvation Army was keeping them well fed and hydrated.

The Red Cross’s mission is to “prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of disasters.” We could never fully achieve our mission, anywhere, without our partners like The Salvation Army.

Locally we don’t have such natural disasters. We do have people, our neighbors, who are in a crisis and need short-term help. This season, the Salvation Army expects to help over 1,000 of our neighbors with basics that so many of us are lucky enough to take for granted. They need our help with money to complete their mission.