Letter to the editor: Help others by writing letters

Editor:

We’ve stayed 6 feet apart for over a year, but despite that distance, we remained close at heart. Through FaceTime or a text message, we sent virtual hugs and words to stay connected.

All the while, we remained secluded from others, whether healthy or in a compromised state. At a time when we needed each other most, we couldn’t be there physically, but sending positive thoughts made all the difference.

My name is Melanie Rae Espino-Canche, and I am a proud medical student involved with the Chemo Angels organization. Through this program, we partner with a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatment and send weekly mail to uplift their spirits.

What better way to bring happiness to others, especially at a time when it may be hard to find? You can be the sunshine to someone’s rainy day too by visiting chemoangels.com.

Melanie Rae Espino-Canche, Queensbury

