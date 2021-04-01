Letter to the editor: Help nurses with their student loans

Editor:

While attending college, I had to take out many loans through my two years of nursing school, whether it be an unsubsidized (interest grows), subsidized (no interest growth), or personal loan.

The median amount of graduated nurse’s student debt from 2017 was between $40,000 and $54,000 (American Association of Colleges of Nursing, 2017). To become a registered nurse, an associate degree is required, and New York passed a law that requires registered nurses who graduate after 2017 to obtain their bachelor’s degree within the next 10 years. It’s difficult for an already full-time working nurse to go back to school to continue to take more loans out, while simultaneously try to pay off student debt.

It’s important that the public knows this information, since there are more than 250,000 nurses within New York alone presently (New York Education Department, 2021). We need support from the public to show that it’s unfair that physicians in New York are awarded loan forgiveness, while registered nurses are not. Both professions are selfless and think about patients day in and day out; why is one occupation getting favored over the other?