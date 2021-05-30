Letter to the editor: Help New Yorkers die peacefully

Editor:
The New York Medical Aid in Dying Act (S3151A)/(A4321a) was introduced five years ago, and it is time for the Legislature to prioritize and pass it.
As a retired family practitioner in Saranac Lake, I have cared for multiple generations of families over 43 years and have been involved with the passing of their loved ones. My interest in end-of-life comfort has also included promoting advanced care planning with respecting choices and as medical director of High Peaks Hospice. Despite excellent medical care, too many of these deaths were unnecessarily traumatic.
Adoption of the Medical Aid in Dying Act would give New Yorkers who have a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less to live the ability to request medication from their physician, which they could choose to take (or not) at their own discretion to peacefully end their suffering.
Experience shows approximately a third of people who make this request choose not to take the medication but die with peace of mind just having the option. Additionally, such legislation encourages discussion of end of life issues and increases use of hospice and palliative care. Unfortunately, New York ranks near the bottom of states in the utilization and timeliness of hospice services.
Surveys show wide support among New Yorkers across all demographics. There is also striking support for Medical Aid in Dying among New York physicians after learning the details of the proposed legislation, with 67% in favor and only 19% opposed. No health care provider would be required to participate. With nine states and DC adopting similar legislation since 1997, the records show no instances of abuse, discrimination or coercion.
I urge our state representatives to support Medical Aid in Dying and give New Yorkers the freedom and peace of mind which the legislation would provide.
Jay Federman MD, Saranac Lake