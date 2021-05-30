Letter to the editor: Help New Yorkers die peacefully

Editor:

The New York Medical Aid in Dying Act (S3151A)/(A4321a) was introduced five years ago, and it is time for the Legislature to prioritize and pass it.

As a retired family practitioner in Saranac Lake, I have cared for multiple generations of families over 43 years and have been involved with the passing of their loved ones. My interest in end-of-life comfort has also included promoting advanced care planning with respecting choices and as medical director of High Peaks Hospice. Despite excellent medical care, too many of these deaths were unnecessarily traumatic.

Adoption of the Medical Aid in Dying Act would give New Yorkers who have a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less to live the ability to request medication from their physician, which they could choose to take (or not) at their own discretion to peacefully end their suffering.

Experience shows approximately a third of people who make this request choose not to take the medication but die with peace of mind just having the option. Additionally, such legislation encourages discussion of end of life issues and increases use of hospice and palliative care. Unfortunately, New York ranks near the bottom of states in the utilization and timeliness of hospice services.