Letter to the editor: Help Lebanon before someone else does

Editor:

I was wondering if our congresswoman would release her transcripts from Harvard. I don’t care about her grades — in fact, I usually didn’t care about my own — but I would like to see just what she might or might not know.

I can only guess she does not care for the Watertown Times, otherwise I might have expected perhaps a postcard after my letter about the Boeing 737 Max.

In any event, I see that she belongs to the caucus that concerns itself with the fate of Israel. Now I don’t suppose that she noticed the recent downward news from Lebanon. I would hope that she knows that Lebanon shares a common border with Israel.

So, recently, even before the tragic explosion, Lebanon was having a financial crisis. It seems to me that, in light of all, which I hope she is also aware of, the money being pumped into the U.S. because of COVID-19, that she might find a few billion to soak up Lebanon’s external debt.

If we don’t, somebody else will exert an influence that we won’t like. After all, it was Lebanon that gave us one of the first tastes of Jihad?

William Kuntz III, Lewis

