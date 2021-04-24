Letter to the editor: Help keep our lovely woods clean

Editor:

As the steward for the Hudson River Recreation Area in Lake Luzerne, New York, I would like to remind all visitors when they visit the area, please carry everything out that you brought in while camping, hiking, tubing down the Hudson River or visiting the Bear Slides.

Littering is very harmful to the environment and can cause substantial damage to plants, animals and other parts of the ecosystem. I like to remind campers never to leave a campfire unattended — always put the fire out when you leave the campsite. Please do not spray paint on rocks and trees. Graffiti destroys the beauty of the environment at the Hudson River Recreation Area.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to help pick up litter at the Hudson River Recreation Area can sign up at signup.morgandukecs.ngo. There are no set amount of hours that you have to work, no set schedules and no minimum amount of times that you have to volunteer.

There is a tree-planting and litter cleanup event planned for May 15 at noon at the Hudson River Recreation Area. Participants and visitors can walk the campsites and trails, including the Bear Slide trail, and other areas to help pick up garbage. Orange garbage bags and gloves will be provided.