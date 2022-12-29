Letter to the editor: Help in fight against 'horrendous project'

I’m writing on behalf of the majority of residents in the town of Moreau. We do not want Saratoga Biochar setting up their plant in our town and using us as guinea pigs. I believe one of the partners quoted that they wouldn’t mind having it in their backyard. Have at it!

This proposed plant will be 1 mile from two elementary schools, 1 mile from Moreau’s Recreation Park, less than a mile from Home of the Good Shepherd Assisted Living and let’s not forget the new senior housing kitty-corner from the entrance of the proposed site.

How many sports teams from other towns will want to play in our beautiful park? The residents in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls should be up in arms about this. The emissions will be coming your way! Oh, let’s not forget about the 720 tons, at full build, of sewage sludge may be coming through surrounding towns.

Sewer sludge is coming from all over New York state as well as neighboring states. It’s a shame what this country has come to ... money, power and greed are the root of all evil. Sadly … all those things can’t buy good health, love, happiness and family. There is too much cancer in this area. When I visit the CR Wood Cancer Center, I see too many familiar faces and lots of new ones.

Please join us in this fight against this horrendous project.

Mary Jenkins,

Moreau