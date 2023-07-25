The Essity Plant closure is sad news for their employees, and for our communities. The Saratoga-Warren-Washington Workforce Development Board (SWW WDB), would like those affected by this closure to know that we have Career Centers in each county, that are staffed with professional employment counselors who would be honored to help those displaced workers in our communities. Whichever county you reside in, please reach out to your corresponding Career Center, which can be found on the “Contact” page of our website, thejoblink.org. We provide intake, skill assessment, and exploration of training options for skills development, as you plan for your employment future. This is a very valuable and free service subsidized by the Federal Government, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Please take this opportunity to visit the center in your county, and explore how we can help you start your next chapter.