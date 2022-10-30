Letter to the editor: Heggen should be re-elected as DA

As a school teacher for many years, I've had the opportunity to see people grow and mature into committed adult professionals. I've seen Karen Heggen grow and mature into a committed part of our community and as a dedicated professional for more than 40 years. She has been active on many community boards and volunteered with several nonprofit agencies, including Saratoga Bridges, the Charlton School and the GlobalFoundries/Town of Malta Foundation.

Karen Heggen has risen through the ranks of the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office, from part-time assistant, to first assistant and now as our twice-elected district attorney. She has prosecuted all kinds of cases, including kidnapping, homicide, animal abuse and assault. Karen has been recognized by her peers serving as a past president of the Saratoga County Bar Association.

Please join with me in voting for Karen Heggen on Nov. 8. I am confident that she will continue to be our trustworthy district attorney with proven experience, working hard to keep our county safe.

Diane Lange, Gansevoort