 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Heggen should be re-elected as DA

Letter to the editor

As a school teacher for many years, I've had the opportunity to see people grow and mature into committed adult professionals. I've seen Karen Heggen grow and mature into a committed part of our community and as a dedicated professional for more than 40 years. She has been active on many community boards and volunteered with several nonprofit agencies, including Saratoga Bridges, the Charlton School and the GlobalFoundries/Town of Malta Foundation.

Karen Heggen has risen through the ranks of the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office, from part-time assistant, to first assistant and now as our twice-elected district attorney. She has prosecuted all kinds of cases, including kidnapping, homicide, animal abuse and assault. Karen has been recognized by her peers serving as a past president of the Saratoga County Bar Association.

Please join with me in voting for Karen Heggen on Nov. 8. I am confident that she will continue to be our trustworthy district attorney with proven experience, working hard to keep our county safe.

People are also reading…

Diane Lange, Gansevoort

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News